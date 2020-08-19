Nokia prevails in patent dispute with Daimler

The Regional Court Mannheim, Germany issued an injunction against Daimler concerning the unauthorized use of Nokia’s cellular technology in its connected cars.



Nokia argued that Daimler has been using its technologies without authorization. The court ruling is seen as validating Nokia's automotive licensing program. Many other brands automotive brands already license Nokia's patents for their connected vehicles, including Audi, Bentley, BMW, Mini, Porsche, Rolls Royce, Seat, Skoda and Volkswagen.



Jenni Lukander, President of Nokia Technologies, said: “Today’s finding is a major endorsement of the long-term engineering work by innovators at Nokia and the important principle that innovators should receive a fair reward for the use of their inventions. We hope that Daimler will now accept its obligations and take a license on fair terms. There is more to gain if we work together.”



