Nokia now has 83 5G deals and a 27% RAN marketshare

Citing the effects of COVID-19 as well as a sharp decline in China, Nokia reported Q2 net sales of EUR 5.092 billion, down 11% from the EUR 5.694 billion a year earlier. However, Nokia reduced the volume of low margin services business, resulting in better-than-expected profitability and significant improvement in cash generation. There was a net profit of EUR 85 million, compoared with a loss of EUR 191 million a year ago.





Nokia's Optical business experienced COVID-19 supply constraints in Q2 but these are expected to ease in Q3

Nokia currently has 83 5G commercial deals and 32 live 5G networks

Nokia estimates its 4G+5G mobile radio market share at 27% excluding China

Nokia Enterprise confirmed 180 private 4G and 5G deals to date, an 18% yearly growth