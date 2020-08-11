NETGEAR ships tri-band mesh WiFi router with LTE-A backup

NETGEAR began shipping its new "Orbi" Tri-band Mesh WiFi system with 4G LTE Advanced connection to provide an alternative when traditional wired Internet - cable, fiber or DSL - connections are limited or unavailable.



The new unit, which carries an MSRP of $400, is the industry’s first tri-band mesh system with LTE-A Cat 18 modem technology that works with a SIM card from AT&T, T-Mobile and other major 4G LTE Advanced cellular network providers.



“Today, we are living in an era defined by our ability to stay connected, as many of us are working and learning from home,” said David Henry, senior vice president of Connected Home Products for NETGEAR. “We have designed the Orbi 4G LTE Router to address this demand for uninterrupted internet access with its capability to provide connectivity over both 4G LTE Advanced as well as traditional wired network connections.”





