NeoPhotonics posts strong Q2, revenue of $103M, up 26% yoy

NeoPhotonics reported Q2 revenue of $103.2 million, up 6% quarter-over-quarter and up 26% year-over-year. Gross margin was 32.5%, up from 30.5% in the prior quarter and from 19.2% in the prior year. Diluted net income per share was $0.11, in comparison to $0.12 in the prior quarter and to a net loss per share of $0.16 in the same period last year.



“The second quarter was another strong quarter, with revenue up 26% compared to last year and continued gross margin expansion to 32.5%. This was our fourth straight quarter of profitability. Non-GAAP EPS was 16 cents and GAAP EPS was 11 cents per share,” said Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics. “With increasing momentum in 400G and above product design wins across almost all of the major network equipment manufacturers globally, and with increasing momentum in 400ZR opportunities, we remain optimistic about the growth prospects for NeoPhotonics,” concluded Mr. Jenks.



