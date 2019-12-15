NEC to build MIST subsea cable from Singapore to India

Orient Link Pte. Ltd. (OLL) award a contract to NEC to build the MIST Cable System, which will connect Singapore, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand and India (Mumbai and Chennai).



MIST will feature a design capacity of more than 216 terabits per second (Tbps). Construction of the nearly 8,100-kilometer optical submarine cable is targeted to be completed by the third quarter of FY2022.



"Globally, India and Southeast Asia are among the world's fastest-growing economies. I am very pleased to announce the launch of MIST, providing a truly connected India to our clients around the world, delivering high-quality, low-latency networks to the people in India as the nation charges forward with its digital transformation roadmap," said Yoshio Sato, CEO, OLL "Not only will MIST respond to the growing demands for inter-DC-connectivity across countries in the Southeast Asia region, but it ultimately allows for OLL to grow its offering and expand into India and beyond. OLL has selected NEC as a supply partner whose extensive experience in expeditiously implementing submarine cable systems will play a key role in our project's success."



"We are honored to be selected as the supplier for MIST together with our local affiliate in India (NEC Technologies India Private Ltd (NECTI)). In recent years, we have been supplying the majority of submarine cables in the region and this project enables NEC to continue contributing to advanced infrastructure for serving growing traffic demands," said Atsushi Kuwahara, General Manager, Submarine Network Division, NEC. "Together with NECTI, we intend to fully capitalize on our regional expertise in Southeast Asia and India to ensure the successful completion of this project."



MIST will be part of a strategic joint venture for international submarine cables in South East Asia, with Orient Link Pte. Ltd. The cable is expected to be ready for service by June 2022.



MIST will span 11,000 kilometers in length with 12 fiber pairs. Wavelength Selective Switching ROADMs will be used for flexible remote switching of transmission routes to branch units.



NTT Ltd. said it plans to connect the MIST cable landing stations directly to its data centers in Singapore, Myanmar and India using large-capacity fiber which will be owned, built and operated by NTT Ltd. In addition, NTT Ltd. will centrally maintain and operate all the landing stations, aiming to further improve the service quality.





NTT also notes that MIST will connect to other cables in which it holds an interest, including Asia Submarine cable Express (ASE), Asia Pacific Gateway (APG), Pacific Crossing -1(PC-1) and JUPITER cables (under construction).

