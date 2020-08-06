Moderna’s digital biotech migrates to AWS

Moderna, a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of messenger RNA (mRNA) medicines, has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider, as well as its standard for analytics and machine learning workloads. The company is already using AWS for its accelerated COVID-19 vaccine development program.



“The science behind mRNA medicines is advancing at a rapid pace, and building Moderna’s technology platform on AWS gives our scientists the insights, agility, and security they need to continue to lead in the industry,” said Stéphane Bancel, Moderna’s Chief Executive Officer. “With AWS, our researchers have the ability to quickly design and execute research experiments and rapidly uncover new insights to get potentially life-saving treatments into production faster. AWS’s breadth and depth of services are supporting our mission to create a new generation of medicines for patients and are instrumental in our quest to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 and other life-threatening diseases.”



“Running on AWS, Moderna has the agility to continuously refine its research, development, and manufacturing,” said Matt Garman, Vice President, Sales and Marketing at AWS. “Moderna is relying on the proven performance and scale of the world’s leading cloud to innovate and develop drug and vaccine candidates on timelines that may have been impossible even just a few years ago.”



