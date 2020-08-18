MediaTek intros 5G chip supporting dual SIM

MediaTek introduced its Dimensity 800U 5G SoC, designed for multi-core high performance and leading 5G+5G Dual Sim Dual Standby (DSDS) technology.



The 7nm SoC has an octa-core CPU with a dual cluster consisting of two Arm Cortex-A76 processors with a clock speed of 2.4GHz and six Arm Cortex-A55 processors with a clock speed of 2.0GHZ. Dimensity 800U integrates an Arm Mali-G57 GPU, an independent AI processing unit (APU) and LPDDR4x RAM.



Support for 120Hz FHD+ displays with high refresh rates for faster and smoother gaming and media streaming.

Support for the HDR10+ standard for enhanced visual quality, plus the integrated MediaTek MiraVision PQ engine with HDR optimization for various types of videos.

Support for flexible camera placement with up to 64MP cameras and quad camera capabilities.

Integrated APU and ISP to provide a series of AI camera-enhancing functions.

Support for voice on wakeup (VoW) and dual-mic noise reduction technology, lowering the standby power consumption of a voice assistant, and enabling it to hear clear sound regardless of external noise interruptions.

In addition, the integrated 5G modem in MediaTek's Dimensity 800U not only supports sub-6Ghz SA and NSA networks, but also supports 5G+5G dual SIM dual standby (DSDS), dual Voice over New Radio (VoNR), and 5G two carrier aggregation (2CC 5G-CA)."MediaTek has always focused on enhancing the user experience with our leading semiconductor technology, whether consumers are streaming, gaming or taking photos," said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit. "MediaTek's Dimensity 800U brings cutting-edge, next-gen technology to the Dimensity SoC series, bringing MediaTek's advanced 5G, imaging and multimedia technologies to high-performance 5G smartphones that deliver incredible 5G experiences."Key features