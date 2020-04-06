MaxLinear completes acquisition of Intel's home gateway division

MaxLinear completed its previously announced acquisition of Intel’s Home Gateway Platform Division for $150 million in cash. MaxLinear funded the acquisition with proceeds from a $175 million term loan A facility, which was upsized from $140 million initially announced.



The Home Gateway Platform Division comprises Wi-Fi Access Points, Ethernet and Home Gateway SoC products deployed across operator and retail markets.



As an update to the original expectation, based on the improving strength in the business, MaxLinear now expects to initially add approximately $80 million to $90 million in quarterly revenue from the acquisition, in the first full quarter post close. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to MaxLinear’s non-GAAP earnings.



“First and foremost, we are excited to welcome a world-class engineering team which complements MaxLinear’s significant analog/RF mixed-signal capabilities with large scale SoC product, software, and comprehensive networking and signal-processing competencies spanning all our target markets. With the acquisition now complete, and the addition of WiFi, Ethernet, and Broadband Gateway Processor SoC technology assets to our portfolio, we will execute rapidly to expand our value proposition to our existing customers. These assets will not only drive scale, but also create tremendous new growth opportunities in broadband access, connectivity, power, and infrastructure markets,” said Kishore Seendripu, CEO of MaxLinear. “We are also encouraged by the strength in the broadband access business driven by the transformative work-from-home market dynamics, as well as the early adoption of the WiFi product.”



