Marvell appoints AT&T's Marachel Knight to its Board

Marvell announced the appointment of Marachel Knight, SVP of Engineering and Operations of AT&T to its board of directors.



Knight's background includes over 25 years of technology leadership positions within AT&T Labs, Technology Operations and Network Planning and Engineering. She received her master's degree in information networking from Carnegie Mellon University's Information Networking Institute, and holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Florida State University.







As Knight joins the Board of Directors, Oleg Khaykin, who has served as a director since May 2016, and Donna Morris, who joined the Marvell Board in 2018 and has recently taken on a new executive role as Chief People Officer for Walmart, did not stand for reelection at the recent Annual General Meeting of Shareholders."I would like to take the opportunity to welcome Marachel to the Marvell board and thank Oleg for his many years of service and pivotal role in the company's transformation journey, and Donna for her many contributions including her strong voice of the employee perspective." Murphy said. "I wish them both well in their future endeavors."