Lumina shuts down - carrier SDN controller based on OpenDaylight

Lumina Networks, a start-up based in San Jose, California that developed open source carrier orchestration software, announced its exit from the market.



In a blog post, Andrew Coward, Lumina's CEO, states: "We set out as Lumina Networks in 2017, to bring open source SDN into large scale telco deployments – a mission we have in fact accomplished in more than half a dozen global-scale networks. In the process, most network vendors came to understand that selling their products into carriers would mean working with open source and adapted their products accordingly.



Unfortunately, while many in the telco community applauded our work, and planned deployments, revenue has not followed at the scale required for us to operate and manage a large open source project.



Essentially, revenue continued to flow to proprietary vendors. The switch to open source did not take place at a pace anywhere close to the speed that would enable us to operate and grow our business, despite commitments from many to the contrary. We have also found that COVID-19 has actually redirected funds away from automation projects and into building-out raw infrastructure, further delaying adoption."



https://www.luminanetworks.com/newsroom/lumina-networks-to-wind-down/











Lumina was formed in August 2017 as a spin-off from Brocade.



"This investment by both Verizon and AT&T demonstrates the strategic importance of open source networking to the automation and digitization of their networks,” said Andrew Coward, Founder and CEO of Lumina Networks. “We understand the value of our mission to take open source networking out of the labs of our customers and into production deployment. This funding will enable us to reach a wider customer base and realize the industry vision of easily deployable open source software-defined networking (SDN)."

