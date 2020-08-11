Lumentum posts quarterly sales of $368 million

Lumentum reported net revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2020 was $368.1 million, with GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(4.6) million, or $(0.06) per diluted share. This compares with revenue of $402.8 million in the preceding quarter and revenue of $404.6 million for the same period a year earlier.



"Strong market demand and solid execution drove better than projected results across all financial metrics in our fourth quarter, especially gross margin and EPS," said Alan Lowe, President and CEO. "We head into fiscal 2021 with demand increasingly driven by new products and technologies, strengthened market positions, and an improving financial model with accruing benefits from acquisition synergies. We became a standalone public company five years ago and since then have significantly improved our financial performance every year. While we have accomplished a lot over the past five years, I believe our future is brighter than ever."



Key new product areas for Lumentum include:





Contentionless MxN and high-port count ROADMs to enable network capacity scaling

PIC based components and DCO modules to enable scaling to even higher network bandwidths

PAM4 and high-speed EMLs and DMLs to enable next generation datacenters and 5G networks

Highly-efficient VCSEL arrays for next generation contact-less biometric authentication,

computation photography, LiDAR, and other computer vision applications

Ultra-fast solid-state lasers for demanding semiconductor and display manufacturing applications



