Kymeta completes $85 milllion funding round led by Bill Gates

Kymeta, a developer of satellite antennas, completed an $85 million funding round led by Bill Gates with members of the leadership team personally investing approximately $1 million, including Kymeta Executive Chairman, Doug Hutcheson.



Kymeta offers an electronically steered flat panel antenna platform built specifically for mobility and designed for the needs of military, first responders and commercial customers. The advanced u8 antenna supports global land mobility, covering the full Ku-band with improved efficiency. The company also offers a hybrid satellite-cellular connectivity service.“As a company, we’re just scratching the surface of how powerful hybrid satellite-cellular communications can be when combined with an affordable electronically steered flat panel antenna offered to the global land mobility ecosystem,” said Doug Hutcheson, Executive Chairman, Kymeta. “Having the continued support of Bill Gates will help us execute our vision even more rapidly and broadly – and with the benefit of experience, perspective and relationships of a leading and highly successful technology backer.”http://www.kymetacorp.com