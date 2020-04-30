Keysight tests O-RAN with China's Cambridge Industries Group

Keysight Technologies announced inter-operability development testing (IODT) of O-RAN radio units (O-RUs) in collaboration with Cambridge Industries Group (CIG), a leading original design manufacturer (ODM), headquartered in Shanghai, China.



The testing was accomplished using CIG’s O-RU and Keysight’s Open RAN Studio, signal source and analyzer solutions to create an environment for 5G new radio (NR) modulation analysis. As a result, CIG and other vendors of O-RUs can accelerate design verification of products based on specifications set by the O-RAN Alliance. CIG is part of a network infrastructure ecosystem that is using O-RAN fronthaul interfaces to unlock the full potential of an open RAN architecture.



“We rely on partners such as Keysight to effectively develop and validate open RAN standards-based network elements, including small cells and O-RAN compliant radio and distributed units,” said Haibo Zhao, founder, chief technology officer (CTO) at CIG. “Working with Keysight, with cross-domain expertise, enables CIG to derive insights critical in the design and manufacturing of a flexible infrastructure that serves diverse use cases for consumers and vertical industries.”



“Together with key partners such as CIG, we are advancing the development of a disaggregated, virtualized network architecture based on O-RAN specifications,” said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president of Keysight and general manager of Keysight's Network Access Group. “The future of pervasive wireless connectivity requires end-to-end performance verification of 5G network elements across multiple domains including, radio frequency (RF), mmWave and O-RAN protocol.”



