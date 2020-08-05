Keysight intros 60 GHz optical-to-electrical converter

Keysight Technologies introduced an optical-to-electrical converter designed for use with its Infiniium UXR-series of high-performance real-time oscilloscopes.





Keysight said its new N7005A, which offers up to 60 GHz of optical measurement performance (O/E), used in conjunction with the company’s 70 GHz Infiniium UXR oscilloscope, offers designers end-to-end debugging capabilities that reduce time needed to debug, while simplifying overall workflow results. It also enables engineers to take advantage of the PAM4 optical measurement and deep analysis capabilities such as TDECQ (transmitter and dispersion eye closure quaternary) measurement provided by the new FlexDCA sampling oscilloscope software feature called FlexRT.Keysight’s N7005A delivers a low-level of noise for 56-GBaud optical PAM4 measurements, enabling engineers to efficiently troubleshoot optical devices using a complete set of debug capabilities. Each N7005A O/E converter contains a measured frequency response data for an optimized correction filter. This frequency response data is used to flatten the frequency response for a more accurate measurement.“Keysight’s new N7005A delivers a high-bandwidth optical input solution for the Infiniium UXR oscilloscope with ultra-low noise for high signal integrity optical measurements,” said Brad Doerr, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s Digital and Photonics Center of Excellence. “This is an important addition to Keysight’s portfolio of optical measurement solutions based on real-time and sampling oscilloscope platforms and it will enable key capabilities for test/debug of emerging 400G/PAM4 signaling standards.”