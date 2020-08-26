Juniper and Netcracker team on enterprise service automation

Juniper Networks and Netcracker Technology announced a joint solution that facilitates the end-to-end management of LAN/WLAN/WAN networks with automated service provisioning and workflows, AI-driven insight and full lifecycle management from client to cloud.



The company said their joint Enterprise Service Automation solution will help service providers to unify LAN and WAN environments, providing additional value to their enterprise customers.



The solution combines Juniper's Mist AI with Netcracker's Service Orchestration and 2020 Digital BSS/OSS portfolio.



“For many enterprises, meeting the demands of an increasingly complex and dynamic network environment is an uphill battle. Through this expansion of our long-standing relationship with Netcracker, we can combine our industry-leading technology to offer a strategic value proposition to service providers and deliver end-to-end SLAs with fully managed enterprise networks. This approach can help increase revenues and profitability with existing customers as well as expand an SP’s managed services into new B2B vertical markets, leveraging new opportunities in the 5G era," states Raj Yavatkar, CTO, Juniper Networks.



