Jack in the Box goes All-In on AWS

Jack in the Box, a fast-food chain with 2,200 locations across the U.S., has migrated from on-premises data centers to going all-in with AWS for its data infrastructure.



The hamburger chain and its franchise restaurant operators are now using a common operational dashboard powered by AWS to analyze sales, inventory, food safety, and labor patterns. Oracle and Microsoft SQL Server legacy databases have been migrated to Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS) and Amazon Redshift for data warehousing. Jack in the Box will also use AWS' machine learning services to help its restaurants more accurately predict customer traffic and optimize service time and food costs.



"By going all-in on AWS, Jack in the Box can spend most of their time innovating versus having to navigate multiple platforms, giving the company and its restaurant franchise owners the ability to understand their customers better and anticipate their needs, while also providing the scale and flexibility to quickly respond to changing business operating conditions.”