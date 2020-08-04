Inphi reports record Q2 revenue of $175M, strong data center sales

Inphi reported Q2 rvenue of $175.3 million, up 103.2% year-over-year, compared with $86.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increase was due to higher demand for Cloud and Telecommunications products as well as the inclusion of eSilicon revenues as a result of the acquisition that closed on January 10, 2020.



Gross margin under GAAP in the second quarter of 2020 was 53.0%, compared with 56.9% in the second quarter of 2019. GAAP operating loss in the second quarter of 2020 was $4.3 million or (2.4%) of revenue, compared to GAAP operating loss in the second quarter of 2019 of $14.2 million or (16.5%) of revenue. Non-GAAP net income in the second quarter of 2020 was $50.9 million, or $0.95 per diluted common share. This includes the one-time tax benefit referred to above which represents approximately $0.10 per diluted share as part of the $0.95 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2020.



“In Q2 our product offerings were firing on all cylinders. On a year-over-year basis, our Cloud revenue grew 92% driven by our PAM4 products inside data centers and our COLORZ solution between data centers. Our Telecom revenue grew 119% driven by both our new ASIC and PAM4 for 5G and our coherent solutions for long haul and metro,” said Ford Tamer, President and CEO of Inphi Corporation. “We continue to invest in resources both organically and through strategic acquisitions that can scale Inphi to larger opportunities ahead. Although we are cautious with regard to the macro uncertainties, we believe our continued success and breadth of product cycles will drive sequential growth in the third quarter.”



