Inphi acquires assets in Vietnam from Arrive Technologies

Inphi has acquired certain assets from Arrive Technologies, located in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Arrive Technologies, founded in 2001, has 112 employees with strong design capabilities in embedded software, digital ASIC, post silicon validation and FPGA emulation. The team has designed highly complex transport framers and products including pseudowire and circuit emulation functions with domain expertise including, but not limited to, OTN/SONET, FEC, PTP, and Security (IPsec). Arrive had been engaged with many of Inphi’s system OEM customers in the cloud, telecom and 5G markets.



Inphi said the addition of these resources will provide Inphi with front-end design, verification, validation and firmware skills that complement Inphi’s existing design teams in Singapore and Vietnam.



“Resource allocation for new projects is an industry challenge. With the acquisition of resources from Arrive, we are now able to dedicate a world-class engineering team to projects targeting our cloud and telecom customers,” said Ford Tamer, President and CEO of Inphi Corporation. “We welcome the team from Arrive to the Inphi family and are excited to advance our shared commitments in driving successful customer engagement, industry-leading innovation and best of class execution.”