Indonesia's XL Axiata to deploy Ericsson Cloud Packet Core and NFVI

XL Axiata will deploy Ericsson's 5G-ready cloud core technology solutions in East Indonesia.



The deployment includes Ericsson Cloud Packet Core and Network Functions Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVI) solution.



Ericsson Cloud Packet Core, which includes applications such as Evolved Packet Gateway, allows for a distributed core network architecture to boost network performance in preparation for 5G.



Yessie D. Yosetya, Chief Technology Officer, XL Axiata, says: “Data consumption in Indonesia is growing rapidly and users are constantly looking out for cutting-edge technologies every day. By investing in advanced Cloud Packet Core solutions, we will be able to remain at the technology forefront and address the increasingly high demands of our tech-savvy customers. Ericsson is one of our key network partners and we are confident that this deployment will further enhance the quality of our network performance.”