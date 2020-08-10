India activates subsea cable connecting Chennai and Andaman Islands

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a subsea cable system connecting Chennai and Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The cable also extends Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep (Havelock), Little Andaman, Car Nicobar, Kamorta, Great Nicobar, Long Island, and Rangat.



Initial capacity is 2 x 200 Gbps between Chennai and Port Blair, and 2 x 100 Gbps between Port Blair and the other islands.



About 2300 Kms of Submarine OFC cable has been laid at a cost of about Rs 1224 Crore, and the project has been completed in time.



https://www.narendramodi.in/prime-minister-shri-narendra-modi-to-inaugurate-submarine-cable-connectivity-to-andaman-nicobar-islands-a-ni-on-monday-10th-august-550856