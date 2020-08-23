IDC: Worldwide public cloud services market hit $233.4B in 2019

The worldwide public cloud services market, including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS), grew 26.0% year over year in 2019 with revenues totaling $233.4 billion, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Semiannual Public Cloud Services Tracker.



"Cloud is expanding far beyond niche e-commerce and online ad-sponsored searches. It underpins all the digital activities that individuals and enterprises depend upon as we navigate and move beyond the pandemic," said Rick Villars, group vice president, Worldwide Research at IDC. "Enterprises talked about cloud journeys of up to ten years. Now they are looking to complete the shift in less than half that time."





Spending continued to consolidate in 2019 with the combined revenue of the top 5 public cloud service providers (Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Salesforce.com, Google, and Oracle) capturing more than one third of the worldwide total and growing 35% year over year.

The public cloud services market has more than doubled since 2016.

Since 2016, the combined spending on IaaS and PaaS has nearly tripled.

Spending on IaaS and PaaS is expected to continue growing at a higher rate than the overall cloud market over the next several years.

In the combined IaaS and PaaS market, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft captured more than half of global revenues.

In the SaaS market, nearly three quarters of the spending is captured outside the top 5.

Some highlights from IDC:https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=prUS46780320