IBM reaches Quantum Volume 64 on a 27-qubit system

IBM reached a new milestone on its quantum computing road map, achieving the company's highest Quantum Volume to date: 64, uaing one of its newest 27-qubit client-deployed systems.



Quantum Volume measures the length and complexity of circuits – the higher the Quantum Volume, the higher the potential for exploring solutions to real world problems across industry, government, and research.



"We are always finding new ways to push the limits of our systems so that we can run larger, more complex quantum circuits and more quickly achieve a Quantum Advantage," said Jay Gambetta, IBM Fellow and Vice President, IBM Quantum. "IBM's full-stack approach gives an innovative avenue to develop hardware-aware applications, algorithms and circuits, all running on the most extensive and powerful quantum hardware fleet in the industry."



IBM Quantum Highlights





IBM has reached Quantum Volume 64 on a 27-qubit system deployed within the IBM Q Network [https://www.ibm.com/quantum-computing/network/overview/]

28 quantum computing systems deployed on the IBM Cloud over the last four years with eight systems boasting a Quantum Volume of 32

The IBM Q Network has 115 client, government, startup, partner, and university members

250,000+ registered users of the IBM Quantum Experience [https://www.ibm.com/quantum-computing/technology/experience/]

Users routinely execute more than 1 Billion hardware circuits per day on IBM Quantum systems on the IBM Cloud

Researchers have published 250+ papers based on work on IBM Quantum systems