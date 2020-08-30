Hubei W-OLF Photoelectric licenses Viavi's optical filters

Hubei W-OLF Photoelectric Technology Co., which specializes in precision photoelectric film components, will use VIAVI's patent-protected low angle shift (LAS) filters in the field of three-dimensional (3D) sensing technology. Financial terms were not disclosed.
"Hubei W-OLF Photoelectric Technology has become a leading supplier of optical filters in China, with a high market share and brand awareness," said Mr. Binbin Liao, Chairman, Hubei W-OLF Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd. "We are pleased to initiate technical collaboration for 3D sensing applications with VIAVI, another industry leader."