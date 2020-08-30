Hubei W-OLF Photoelectric licenses Viavi's optical filters

Hubei W-OLF Photoelectric Technology Co., which specializes in precision photoelectric film components, will use VIAVI's patent-protected low angle shift (LAS) filters in the field of three-dimensional (3D) sensing technology. Financial terms were not disclosed.



"VIAVI has built its position as a global leader in thin film optical coatings over the course of seventy years," said Oleg Khaykin, President and Chief Executive Officer, VIAVI. "3D sensing plays to VIAVI's technical and operational strengths, enabling growth through engagement with major customers as well as collaboration agreements with ecosystem partners.""Hubei W-OLF Photoelectric Technology has become a leading supplier of optical filters in China, with a high market share and brand awareness," said Mr. Binbin Liao, Chairman, Hubei W-OLF Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd. "We are pleased to initiate technical collaboration for 3D sensing applications with VIAVI, another industry leader."