Huawei expects production of its Kirin 5G silicon to end by Sept 15

Huawei has confirmed that the production of its 5G Kirin chipset by TSMC will end in the coming weeks. Speaking at an industry event in Shenzhen, Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei’s Consumer Business Unit, said: “Unfortunately, in the second round of U.S. sanctions, our chip producers only accepted orders until May 15. Production will close on Sept. 15,” Yu said at a conference August 7th. “This year may be the last generation of Huawei Kirin high-end chips.”



Huawei’s HiSilicon division will also not be able to produce its AI chipsets developed or fabricated using U.S. sanctioned technology, including design tools and libraries from Cadence or Synopsys.





