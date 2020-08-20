Global investment firm acquires EdgeConneX for edge data centers

EQT, a global investment firm with more than EUR 62 billion in raised capital, agreed to acquire EdgeConneX, a leading global data center provider operating and developing over 40 facilities in 33 markets across North America, Europe and South America. EQT is acquiring EdgeConneX from an investor group led by Providence Equity Partners.



Jan Vesely, Partner at EQT Partners, said, “EQT has followed EdgeConneX’s journey from its early years to its growth into a top data center industry player. We are deeply impressed by EdgeConneX’s management team and the success they have had in creating a key contributor to the global cloud infrastructure. This partnership represents an exciting opportunity for EQT in a sector and geographies where we have significant experience. EQT looks forward to working with the team in continuing to grow the business and identify new expansion opportunities”.Randy Brouckman, CEO of EdgeConneX, said, “EQT brings significant financial resources and digital infrastructure industry experience which EdgeConneX will use to accelerate growth and invest in new data centers around the world. I look forward to continuing to lead EdgeConneX and we are very pleased to have EQT as our new owner and partner in this exciting growth phase. On behalf of EdgeConneX, I thank our outstanding customers and partners, dedicated employees and long-term shareholders that gave us the latitude to succeed and create lasting value”.