Fujikura develops 5G millimeter-wave module for 66~71GHz

Fujikura has developed a millimeter-wave communication module operating at a new 5G band (66~71GHz). The company has acquired a license for this frequency band to conduct a variety of experimental field tests, including for fixed wireless access and V2X applications.



The 66~71GHz range has already been allocated as an unlicensed band in the US, but WRC-19 has newly identified it as a globally allocatable 5G band and is expected to be used all over the world.



