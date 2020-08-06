Facebook switches on Henrico Data Center in Virginia

Facebook’s Henrico Data Center in Virginia is now serving traffic.



Construction of the new 2.5 million-square-foot campus first began in 2017. Once fully built-out, the campus will represent an investment of $1 billion. The facility is supported by 100% solar energy from projects in Virginia.



https://www.facebook.com/notes/henrico-data-center/henrico-county-we-are-online/10106657488671209/



