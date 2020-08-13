Facebook plans next data center in Gallatin, Tennessee Tennessee

Facebook plans to build its next data center in Gallatin, Tennessee, which is located about 30 miles northeast of Nashville in Sumner county.



The 982,000 square foot campus is expected to use 80% less water than the average data center, be LEED Gold certified, and be supported by 100% renewable energy.



Facebook estimates its total investment in the project at $800 million.



Construction of the new 2.5 million-square-foot campus first began in 2017. Once fully built-out, the campus will represent an investment of $1 billion. The facility is supported by 100% solar energy from projects in Virginia.



