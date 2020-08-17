ESnet6 makes progress toward 400G upgrade

The Energy Sciences Network (ESnet) is making great progress with the rollout of ESnet6, its next-generation network dedicated to serving the Department of Energy (DOE) national lab complex and overseas collaborators. ESnet6, which is expected to be complete in 2023, will see the deployment of next gen optical, core and service edge equipment on ESnet’s dedicated fiber optic cable backbone.



“We’ve had some delays, but our first priority is making sure the work is being done safely,” states ESnet6 Project Director Kate Mace, on the project's blog.



“We’re almost done with the optical layer, which is a big deal,” Mace said. “It’s been a major procurement of new optical line equipment from Infinera to light up the new optical footprint.”



