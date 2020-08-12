Ericsson chalks up its 100th 5G commercial agreement

Ericsson announced a big 5G milestone -- its 100th commercial 5G agreement or contract with unique communications service providers. The figure includes 58 publicly announced contracts and 56 live 5G networks, spanning five continents.



The latest deal is with Telekom Slovenije.



Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson, says: “Our customers’ needs have been central to the development and evolution of Ericsson’s 5G technology across our portfolio from the very beginning. We are proud that this commitment has resulted in 100 unique communications service providers globally selecting our technology to drive their 5G success ambitions. We continue to put our customers center stage to help them deliver the benefits of 5G to their subscribers, industry, society and countries as a critical national infrastructure.”





