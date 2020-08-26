Edgecore builds a cloud controller for wired and wireless devices

Taiwan-based Edgecore Networks introduced ecCLOUD, a cloud controller for unified visibility and control over Edgecore wired and wireless devices. Cloud controllers are lower cost and simpler than on-site management system installations.
ecCLOUD features
- Multi-level Management: ecCLOUD is composed of three levels – Cloud, Site, and Device. This multi-level architecture facilitates tiered administrative privileges as well as bulk device management from the site level. With ecCLOUD, multi-site networks can be easily managed, and each site can have its own set of configuration settings that can be applied to devices registered under the site.
- Quick Device Onboarding: Placing a device online is easy – simply register the device on ecCLOUD and connect the registered device to the Internet for auto-provisioning.
- Auto-generated Network Topology Diagrams: Network topology diagrams are automatically generated at the site-level to help network administrators better assess and manage deployment architectures.
- Network Security & Access Control: ecCLOUD ensures overall network security through encryption of device-to-cloud communication. Enhanced switch port security and AAA services for wireless users are also available.
- Customizable Captive Portal: Network administrators can quickly create unique Wi-Fi login pages per SSID for brand promotion, marketing activities, or advertisements. The built-in captive portal editor provides drag-and-drop modules for adding text, links, and multimedia, allowing anyone to easily craft their own login pages even without extensive knowledge in web development.