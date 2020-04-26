DISH picks VMware for 5G cloud-native O-RAN

DISH selected VMware's Telco Cloud solution for its 5G, cloud-native Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN).



VMware said its Telco Cloud will enable DISH to utilize software from leading vendors to optimize and accelerate its 5G network deployment. Additionally, it will provide DISH with enhanced automation, resiliency, security and flexibility. The VMware Telco Cloud provides an abstraction layer across multiple network domains and enables DISH to leverage hyper-scale public cloud capacity where needed, while maintaining core control points. The software-defined nature of the VMware Telco Cloud is part of the platform to support the DISH ecosystem of partners to accelerate 5G leadership in the U.S.









To date, more than 35 partners have received more than 170 certifications. The expanded program will offer two new certifications:



VMware Ready for Telco Cloud certifies network functions for deployment and lifecycle operations through VMware Telco Cloud Automation, a multi-cloud orchestration and automation platform. As part of this certification program, VMware collaborates with partners to create an ETSI-Compliant descriptor, as well as workflow, resource, and artifacts for a validated and tested Cloud Service Archive (CSAR). This level requires the partner to complete the VMware Ready for Telco Cloud Infrastructure certification as a pre-requisite.

DISH takes over Boost Mobile and its 9.3 million subscribers Dish, T-Mobile



DISH paid $1.4 billion for the acquisition of Boost Mobile and its 9.3 million customers.



DISH said it will continue to invest in the Boost Mobile brand. John Swieringa, who serves as group president, retail wireless and COO, DISH, will lead Boost Mobile.



Additionally, the divested prepaid customers and new DISH wireless customers will have full access to the new T-Mobile network in a phased approach through a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) arrangement, as well as through an infrastructure mobile network operator (MNO) arrangement enabling roaming in certain areas until DISH’s 5G network is built out. In connection with the closing of the DISH transaction, T-Mobile, Sprint and DISH entered into certain other ancillary agreements, including a spectrum purchase agreement.



DISH picks Fujitsu for 5G radios, Altiostar for virtualized RAN Dish



DISH, which is committed to use O-RAN architecture in its 5G network, will be utilizing Fujitsu's Low Band Tri-Band RU and Mid Band Dual-Band RU, both industry firsts for O-RAN radios, across the company's spectrum portfolio. In addition to radio units, Fujitsu will provide support through its integrated supply chain to deliver best-in-class radio and antenna integration. Additionally, Fujitsu will manage DU/RU hardware validation between vendors, including Altiostar and Mavenir, which are delivering cloud-native 5G radio software to DISH.



In addition, Altiostar's software solution, DISH will be able to dynamically scale its network depending on the type of applications and services being deployed.



DISH to deploy Mavenir for Cloud-native Open RAN Dish, Mavenir



Mavenir confirmed that it has been awarded a multi-year agreement by DISH Network to supply its cloud-native OpenRAN software. Financial terms were not disclosed.“The open and intelligent architecture of our greenfield network will give us the ability to source a diverse technology ecosystem, including U.S.-based solution providers,” said Marc Rouanne, DISH’s Chief Network Officer. “Mavenir will help us lay the foundation for an innovative software-defined network with the flexibility, intelligence and scalability to deliver applications that will redefine the U.S. wireless industry.”

“VMware software will serve as a powerful foundation for our cloud-native, software-defined 5G network,” said Marc Rouanne, executive vice president and chief network officer, DISH. “By bringing together innovations such as the distributed cloud, edge computing and network slicing, this software will help us provide our customers with customizable, secure solutions that will be more cost-effective than legacy, vertically-integrated, hardware-reliant alternatives.”“We’re excited to work with DISH to architect and build a state-of-the-art, nationwide cloud-first 5G mobile network platform,” said Shekar Ayyar, executive vice president and general manager, Telco and Edge Cloud Business Unit, VMware. “This software-led approach will enable DISH to innovate and deliver new services to all types of customers – enterprise, small business, and consumer – across the U.S.”