Digital Realty adds colo capacity in Toronto

Digital Realty announced an expansion of its One Century Place colocation data center in Toronto. The expansion of One Century Place in Vaughn, also known as TOR1, is expected to add 6,000 square feet and 1,500 kilowatts of colocation capacity to a broad cross-section of customers across industries.



Digital Realty also noted that it will leverage IBM's next-generation Direct Link 2.0 capabilities, providing direct access to the IBM Cloud in Toronto.



"Toronto is a more critical market than ever as businesses recognize the growing importance of the region as one of the next major technology hubs in North America," said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. "Today's announcement marks a significant milestone in the expansion of PlatformDIGITAL as we continue to expand our colocation capabilities in strategic regions around the world. We are enabling our customers to address the challenges of data gravity by deploying their digital infrastructure in close proximity to key cloud deployments, providing the coverage, capacity and connectivity requirements to support their current and future goals."



"Data rich technologies like AI and IoT are being deployed at a rapid scale, requiring enterprises to locate their infrastructure closer to highly-connected centers of data exchange. Enterprises now need greater access to productized colocation offerings at the heart of where digital business is happening. We see significant growth potential in greater Toronto as digital business accelerates," added Mr. Stein.



Digital Realty completed the colocation expansion of TOR1 in July 2020. Digital Realty currently operates over 20 megawatts of capacity across two data centers in the Toronto region, with more than 60 megawatts planned at full build-out.



https://www.digitalrealty.com/data-centers/toronto