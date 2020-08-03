Dell'Oro: Network equipment services market returning to growth

Following five consecutive years of market contraction, the network equipment services market is returning to growth, growing slightly in 2019 due to positive developments with Network Rollout Services and Consulting Service, according to the latest Dell'Oro Network Equipment Service Market advanced research report. This growth is offset by declines in Managed Services this year.



Managed Services is expected to weigh on the market in the near term as vendors continue to exit contracts that are unprofitable and non-strategic.

Network Equipment Services are becoming more complex.

Following five years of dynamic share shifts, the top three vendors—Huawei, Ericsson, and Nokia—have held their market share for the past three years. Together these three vendors accounted for about 75 percent of the NE Services market in 2019.