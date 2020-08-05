DE-CIX adds POP at Carrier-1’s Dallas facility

DE-CIX Dallas has added a new switch and Point of Presence (PoP) in Carrier-1’s Data Center in Dallas, which ranks as one of the largest data centers in North Texas.



This new switch site with Carrier-1 provides customers access to DE-CIX Dallas that is fully diverse from 1950 Stemmons and can be utilized by customers seeking a diverse PoP. As an independent data center owner and operator, Carrier-1 Data Centers offers a diverse suite of connectivity options, including a managed plug-and-play bandwidth blend as well as direct access to all major network carriers and cloud providers. DE-CIX delivers a unique and reliable connectivity option not historically available to data center customers in Dallas.







DE-CIX Dallas provides interconnection capabilities from multiple data centers, delivering access to over 80 networks across its carrier and data center-neutral platform.“Carrier-1 Data Centers is a great example of the partnerships we continue to form in Dallas. Now, DE-CIX has a new diverse data center location offering local, proven providers with deep roots in the market. This new location allows us to better serve the robust existing community and offers networks in the Dallas market another data center option to connect to DE-CIX,” comments Ed d’Agostino, Vice President and General Manager of DE-CIX North America.“We are excited to bring the premier, globally known operator DE-CIX to our facility, enhancing our leading carrier-neutral platform while offering additional service capabilities to our existing and future customers,” adds Julia Morgan, President of Carrier-1 Data Centers.