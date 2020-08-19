CommScope’s Spectrum Access System supports Cambium CBRS

CommScope’s Spectrum Access System (SAS) now supports fixed wireless broadband Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) equipment from Cambium Networks.



Cambium outdoor fixed wireless broadband solution is centered on the PMP 450m platform incorporating cnMedusa massive multiuser MIMO (MU-MIMO) technology, providing high levels of subscriber density and spectral efficiency. Access to the CBRS SAS service is provided by Cambium’s cnMaestro cloud-based management system.



CommScope SAS is a dynamic spectrum management engine that manages CBRS spectrum sharing on an as-needed basis across three tiers of access. CBRS spectrum can be accessed by all authorized commercial users via CommScope’s SAS—securely and without harmful interference to incumbent users. CommScope SAS is served by an Environmental Sensing Capability (ESC) network with radar sensors deployed all along the U.S. coastlines. A SAS must have access to an ESC network to utilize the entire CBRS band nationwide.



"Business and residential customers are demanding higher throughput speeds," said John Silva, operations manager at SpeedyQuick Networks. "5 GHz spectrum was not available, so I added the Cambium Networks PMP 450 platform to my network using the CBRS bands with SAS services from CommScope. Right away I was able to add 42 new customers on service plans up to 20 Mbps, with room to grow. The system just works and customers are amazed at the service."