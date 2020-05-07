CommScope sues Rosenberger for antenna patent infringement

CommScope filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware against Rosenberger Site Solutions LLC and two related Chinese companies, Rosenberger Asia Pacific Electronic Co., Ltd. and Rosenberger Technology (Kunshan) Co. Ltd.



The complaint asserts that certain cellular base station antennas manufactured in China by Rosenberger and sold in the United States, infringe seven of CommScope’s patents associated with CommScope’s base station antenna innovations. These CommScope patents relate to critical building blocks and enhanced methods used to design a wide array of base station antennas for bands ranging from 600MHz to over 2000MHz. These key technologies enable CommScope’s customers to buildout high performance multi-band cellular networks.



CommScope notes that this is the second lawsuit CommScope has filed against Rosenberger relating to its use of CommScope’s base station antenna technology.



“CommScope innovates, designs, manufactures, and sells best-in-class products and solutions around the world,” said Farid Firouzbakht, senior vice president and segment leader of Outdoor Wireless Networks for CommScope. “CommScope has taken this action to protect the company’s significant investments in developing innovative products that help our customers unlock the potential of their network infrastructure.”



