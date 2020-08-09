CommScope intros cabinet optimized for RF-over-Glass (RFoG)

CommScope introduced its FDH3000 AgileMax Cabinet for RF-over-Glass (RFoG) deployments.



The new field combines CommScope’s AgileMax active optical distribution technology which prevents Optical Beat Interference (OBI) in RFoG deployments with its FDH3000 fiber distribution hub and integrated splitter cabinet. Together, they enable HFC network operators to install the AgileMax platform into an existing Fiber Distribution Hub (FDH) location to improve their networks’ upstream and downstream capacity and data speeds. The cabinet supports standard 19-inch rack mounted equipment using a patented swing frame design that houses the AgileMax product as well as additional passive products for maximum flexibility.



CommScope said its active-splitter technology enables operators to deploy high-capacity OBI-free, FTTH networks leveraging existing DOCSIS infrastructure.



“The FDH3000 AgileMax Cabinet is a turn-key solution for our HFC customers looking to eliminate OBI from their RFoG existing installations and improve network capacity and data speeds,” said Kevin Keefe, Senior Vice President and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks at CommScope. “It’s a showcase for the efficiencies and strengths of our combined company—integrating components of our legacy businesses to enable better cost savings for our customers as they build out their fiber networks of the future.”