CommScope announces the death of Jeff White

CommScope announced the passing of Jeff White, its Chief Commercial Officer.



CommScope Chief Executive Officer Eddie Edwards said, “Although new to CommScope, Jeff made an immediate impact on our team, bringing his expertise and talents to our sales and marketing teams, positioning them for success during an extremely challenging period.”



Jeff White joined CommScope in May 2020. Before CommScope, Jeff served in leadership roles for Here Technologies, Syniverse, Extreme Networks, and Cisco.









