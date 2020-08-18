Colovore adds 3.5MW high-density colocation in Silicon Valley

Colovore now has 3.5 MW of high-density data center colocation capacity currently available in supply-constrained Silicon Valley.



Colovore said Silicon Valley data center vacancy rates remain at historic lows near 5%. A lack of suitable land is constraining future development. Colovore's expansion adds much needed high-quality colocation capacity to the marketplace.



Colovore offers 50 kW cabinet capacities cooled by its traditional rear-door heat exchangers, and also supports direct liquid cooling (liquid to the platform or to the chip) for the highest-density server deployments. Its minimum customer power commitment per cabinet is only 8 kW, supporting a wide range of IT requirements."We are seeing a major change in colocation requirements, driven by incredible advances at the chip and component layers in modern servers," stated Sean Holzknecht, President and Co-Founder of Colovore. "GPUs, dual CPUs, and flash storage architectures supporting the explosion in A.I., Big Data, and HPC applications and services require data center environments with 10-20x the amount of power and cooling per cabinet compared to only a few years ago--1 kW of draw per modern server rack unit is now common. We are proud of our high-density, liquid-cooled colocation facility which allows our customers to fully-pack their server cabinets and optimize their IT footprints while significantly lowering TCO."