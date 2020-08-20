Cobham adds microwave and millimeterwave RF filters for space

Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions bolstered its RF Filter portfolio with the addition of new microwave and millimeterwave filter assemblies specifically designed for space applications.



“United States space customers are currently underserved by existing RF Filter providers. We intend to change that,” said Jeff Hassannia, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Strategy and Technology for Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions. “This new RF Filter capability draws on CAES’ extensive history in designing and manufacturing the highest performance RF Filters for airborne, missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) applications where size weight and power are at a premium. Customers can look to Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions for a reliable technology supplier capable of complex solutions for rigorous space applications.”http://www.cobhamaes.com/space