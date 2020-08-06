Cloudflare hits revenue of $99.7 million, up 48% year-over-year

Cloudflare reported Q2 revenue of $99.7 million, up 48% year-over-year. GAAP gross margin was 75.8%. GAAP net loss was $26.1 million, compared to $19.7 million in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss was $9.6 million, compared to $18.6 million in the second quarter of 2019.



Cloudflare now covers 27 million Internet properties. The company has 2.8 million customers.



"We delivered a strong second quarter, with revenue growth up 48% year-over-year, and added a record number of both large and paying customers," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO, Cloudflare. "It has been incredible to see the rate of innovation that has continued, and even accelerated, as we work remotely. We hired more new team members than any other quarter in our history, attracting more than 47,000 applicants in just three months. As others pull back, we're investing in our future, and the services our customers depend on for a fast, reliable, and secure Internet during these challenging times."

