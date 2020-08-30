Cloudflare: CenturyLink/Level(3) outage led to 3.5% drop in global traffic

Beginning at 10:03 UTC, Cloudflare' traffic monitoring systems detected a significant disruption impacting leading network providers worldwide.



In a blog post, Cloudflare said a problem on the CenturyLink/Level(3) backbone led to "a 3.5% drop in global traffic during the outage, nearly all of which was due to a nearly complete outage of CenturyLink’s ISP service across the United States.



For its part, CenturyLink said its IP NOC detected a bad Flowspec rule that propagated throughout the network.



The issue took approximately four hours to fully resolve.



https://blog.cloudflare.com/analysis-of-todays-centurylink-level-3-outage/