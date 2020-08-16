Claro Brasil implements Ericsson Spectrum Sharing

Claro Brasil is the first 5G network in Latin America using Ericsson’s dynamic spectrum sharing technology.



Ericsson’s dynamic spectrum sharing solution gives Claro a head-start in rolling out initial 5G services while waiting for the 3.5GHz and the 26GHz bands. In addition to these bands, Brazil’s National Telecommunications Agency is expected to award frequencies in the 700MHz and 2.3GHz bands during the 5G auction expected to happen in 2021.



Claro's 5G services are being rolled out initially across 12 areas in Brazil in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.Ericsson said its Spectrum Sharing will enable Claro to deliver data speeds reaching 400Mbps.José Félix, President of Claro, says: “Ericsson Spectrum Sharing allows us to offer the first 5G network in Latin America. Claro has state-of-the-art infrastructure, which already offers the fastest 4.5G in the country, and now we take the lead by offering migration to 5G, even before the new frequencies dedicated to this new technology have been granted in Brazil. We have unique conditions to offer the best 5G experience and this reinforces our commitment to Brazil and to innovation. Despite the difficult times we have all been experiencing, we will continue to evolve and invest in order to always offer the best to our clients.”Arun Bansal, President of Europe and Latin America, Ericsson, says: “Claro’s customers in Brazil will soon be able to tap into the incredible power of 5G. This next generation network has far-reaching potential to transform the country, from agriculture to smart cities.With Ericsson Spectrum Sharing, 5G can be activated through a software update on any of the five million 5G-ready radios that Ericsson has delivered to the world market since 2015, with more than 400,000 in Brazil.