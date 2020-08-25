Cisco to acquire BabbleLabs - AI-powered voice enhancement

Cisco agreed to acquire BabbleLabs, a start-up headquartered in Campbell, California that uses AI techniques to distinguish human speech from unwanted noise. Financial terms were not disclosed.



The BabbleLabs technology can be used to enhance the quality of communications and conferencing applications. BabbleLabs goes beyond existing noise suppression technology solutions by:





Distinguishing speech from background noise;

Removing background noise in real-time; and

Enhancing the voice to elevate communication, regardless of language.