Ciena selected for Windstream's Next-Gen Converged Optical Network

Windstream will deploy Ciena’s Waveserver 5 compact modular platform, powered by its WaveLogic 5 Extreme technology, in its National Converged Optical Network (NCON). Additionally, Windstream will be leveraging Ciena’s 6500 Reconfigurable Line System (RLS), the first reconfigurable, fully programmable and integrated C&L-band line system to access double the optical spectrum capacity. Deployment and activiation are expected to begin in Q3. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Windstream’s NCON will connect cities across its Tier 1, 2, and 3 markets to major U.S. data centers, cable landing stations, and cross-border gateways.



Ciena said its 800G platform will enable Windstream’s NCON to efficiently scale and dynamically adjust for optimal capacity on any path and avoid potential faults by automatically re-routing traffic based on available network resources. Another key capability of Windstream’s NCON will be enabled by Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller, which will utilize automation features and operational diagnostics to proactively identify and prevent potential connectivity issues. NCON will also take advantage of Ciena’s Liquid Spectrum predictive analytics, which will act as the brains of the network to provide real-time visibility into network efficiency.



"Windstream’s decision to partner with us again and build a world-class network that will span its entire U.S. footprint using our high-performance coherent optics and leading automation software not only demonstrates their industry leadership, but will help them deliver differentiated and innovative services while adapting to the disruptions and demands created by the digital economy," stated Jason Phipps, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, Ciena.



"Our increasingly digital world requires a differentiated network that pushes the boundaries of technology to take the connectivity experience to the next level. After extensive review in our quest to innovate and meet growing customer demands, it was clear that Ciena was the best partner to support our nationwide network transformation and ability to adapt to digital disruption. With NCON, Windstream will build an ultra-high capacity, intelligent network that will interoperate with our existing multi-vendor topology," stated Buddy Bayer, Chief Network Officer, Windstream.



https://news.windstream.com/news/news-details/2020/Windstream-Selects-Ciena-for-Next-Generation-National-Converged-Optical-Network/default.aspx