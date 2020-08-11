Ciena appoints Pete Hall to head Middle East and Africa region

Ciena appointed Pete Hall as its new head of Middle East and Africa (MEA) region and subsea sales in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).



Previously, Hall was a key member of Orixcom’s management team, where he drove telecoms, network and cloud sales, marketing and strategy. He established Orixcom’s go-to-market strategy and the primary relationships that delivered a strong base of anchor customers, partners and hyperscalers, including Microsoft, AWS and Oracle.



