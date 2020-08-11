Ciena appointed Pete Hall as its new head of Middle East and Africa (MEA) region and subsea sales in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
Previously, Hall was a key member of Orixcom’s management team, where he drove telecoms, network and cloud sales, marketing and strategy. He established Orixcom’s go-to-market strategy and the primary relationships that delivered a strong base of anchor customers, partners and hyperscalers, including Microsoft, AWS and Oracle.
Ciena appoints Pete Hall to head Middle East and Africa region
