China Mobile on track for 300,000 5G base stations this year

China Mobile had 188,000 5G base stations in service as of mid-year and is on track to build 300,000 new 5G bases tations this year. The company will have commercial 5G services in the urban areas of cities at prefecture level and above across China this year.



In its recently filed financial report, China Mobile disclosed first half 2020 revenue of RMB 389.86 billion (approximately US$56.2 billion), relatively flat compared with the first half of 2019. Service revenue rose by nearly 2% while equipment sales declined. Net profit also dipped -0.5%.



CAPEX for 2020 is now expected to be RMB 179.8 billion, compared with RMB 165.9 billion last year. Nevertheless, CAPEX for second half of the year will be lower than in the first half of the year.



Some highlights:



China Mobile now has 947 million mobile customers, including 70.2 million on 5G plans.



