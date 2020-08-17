Brazil's Vogel Telecom deploys Infinera’s Groove (GX)

Vogel Telecom, a leading wholesale carrier in Brazil, deployed Infinera’s Groove (GX) Series G30 Compact Modular Platform to double capacity on its network, which includes Brazil’s route with the highest bandwidth demand, between São Paulo and Belo Horizonte.



Vogel Telecom deployed Infinera’s compact modular solution to upgrade its national fiber network infrastructure, which spans over 26,000 kilometers and supports high-capacity connectivity services across more than 600 cities in 13 Brazilian states.



“Infinera’s solutions enabled us to quickly enhance our network to deliver higher bandwidth capacity to meet the needs of our customers during the pandemic,” said Daniel Cardoso, Vogel Telecom COO. “The COVID-19 pandemic caused businesses and families to adapt to the changing environment, which contributed to a significant spike in bandwidth needs for Brazil’s largest internet service providers. Infinera responded quickly to our needs and provided the right solutions to scale our network. Deploying Infinera’s compact modular solution will also provide Vogel with the ability to seamlessly evolve our network to higher bandwidth capacity with Infinera’s ICE6 technology in the future.”



“Wholesale carriers like Vogel are experiencing unprecedented growth in network capacity requirements from service provider customers due to the increased use of bandwidth stemming from the rise in remote workers and distance learning,” said Alexandre Salomao, Infinera Country Manager for Brazil. “The deployment with Vogel underscores the ease of deploying Infinera’s solutions while quickly and cost-effectively helping our customers scale their bandwidth to keep pace with increasing bandwidth demands.”



https://www.infinera.com/