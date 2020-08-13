AWS intros "Braket" access to quantum hardware

AWS introduced a fully managed service that provides a development environment and access to quantum processors from multiple vendors, including systems from D-Wave, IonQ, and Rigetti.



The new Amazon Braket service lets users test and troubleshoot quantum algorithms on simulated quantum computers running on computing resources in AWS. When ready, customers can use Amazon Braket to run their quantum algorithms on their choice of quantum hardware from D-Wave, IonQ, and Rigetti. Both simulated and quantum hardware jobs are managed through a unified development experience, and customers pay only for the compute resources used.



“As we see quantum computing technologies make more meaningful progress, thousands of customers are asking for ways to experiment with quantum computers to explore the technology’s potential and contribute to its development,” said Bill Vass, Vice President, Technology, at AWS. “The cloud will be the main way that customers access quantum computers and combine those systems with high-performance classical computing for certain types of computationally-intensive research. Amazon Braket makes it easy for organizations to begin experimenting with quantum computing today—from those just beginning to explore the possibilities to those that are already familiar with different quantum technologies and are ready to use it as a research tool. Our goal for Amazon Braket is to be a catalyst for innovation across the quantum community, bringing together hardware and software developers, researchers, and end users.”



Amazon Braket is available today in US East (N. Virginia), US West (N. California), and US West (Oregon) AWS Regions, with more regions planned for the future.



